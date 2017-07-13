Grocery shopping, sports, yoga, a restaurant. York County is hearing it all.

Sports, food, yoga. Pending approvals, new additions to York County could bring places to eat, shop and more, in the Fort Mill, Tega Cay and Lake Wylie areas. Here’s what’s on the table:
▪ Clayton Homes is looking to rezone more than two acres at 1606 Tidewood Lane south of Five Points in Lake Wylie. The lot on Clear Creek Estates would be used for a manufactured home.
▪ County planners met with property representatives June 15 on a potential sports training facility at 635 Gold Hill Road in unincorporated Fort Mill. The plan would involve a rezoning.
Owsley Enterprises owns the more than 13-acre site. It sits at the corner of Gold Hill and Springfield Parkway.
▪ A new restaurant and yoga studio are proposed along Pleasant Road, at Gold Hill Commerce Park. County staff heard plans June 22. The almost 3-acre site is beside The Goddard School.
▪ The same day, staff met on a proposed grocery store and retail project along S.C. 160 near Tega Cay. Springland owns almost 38 acres there, between Dave Gibson Boulevard and Len Patterson Road.
The land sits south of the highway, opposite the Brayden community. It wraps around the existing small business park along Dave Gibson.
▪ A new recreation building is proposed for the Twin Lakes Mobile Home Park at U.S. 21 and Regent Parkway, near Fort Mill. Twin Lakes Mobile Home Estates bought and began operating the 29-acre site at 7001 Lakes Boulevard in 1995.
Twin Lakes has more than 250 sites, between Crown Plaza and Hadden Hall Boulevard.
▪ A new building is proposed at 8161 and 8169 Regent Parkway in the Fort Mill area. Further details weren’t provided on a potential use. The sites, owned by 4D Properties of South Carolina, total more than three acres. They run along Regent near Zenith Avenue and Sugar Creek. Several businesses operate in the area.
▪ About 6 acres at 3001 South Paraham Road are up for rezoning from agricultural to residential use. There are two residences there now. At least initially, it doesn’t appear more would be added as part of the rezoning.
▪ Other proposals include a business expansion on James Harvey Road in York, auto dealership on North Anderson Road in Rock Hill and shop for a construction business at the end of Steen Circle in Lesslie.
*It should be noted these are preliminary proposals and that none of these projects have actually been approved.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments