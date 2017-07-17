Fort Mill fire station site is on the move; development, road plans also in the works

As the Nims Village subdivision moves closer to construction, so does a new fire station in Fort Mill.
Pace Development Group and landowner IOTA Doby Bridge, LLC submitted a request to subdivide a 1.26-acre portion of the Nims Village development and convey it to the town for use as a fire station property. The move is part of the development agreement between the town and the developer for Nims Village.
Nims Village is a 65-home development planned for more than 43 acres on the northern side of Fort Mill Parkway, near Whites Road.
Dennis Pieper, town manager, said the town hopes to complete the site donation 60 to 90 days after closing of the larger property.
“We do not have a closing date yet from the developer,” he said.
Once the site is donated to the town, it still could be a couple of years before trucks start rolling into and out of the station.
“We have not retained an architect or design team, and haven’t developed any design specifications,” Pieper said. “Once a design is approved, it takes approximately 18 months for construction to be completed.”
That move is one of several the Fort Mill Planning Commission will take up when it meets Tuesday night.
Other decisions the group could decide on include new business, sidewalk and road issues:
▪ Kingsley Park is getting a new office building. It will look familiar.
Childress Klein Properties applied for appearance review on a new building at 360 Kingsley Park Drive. The site is almost four acres, near Kingsley’s border with I-77. The three-story, 60,000-square-foot building will be identical to the Kingsley office building at 481 Munn Road.
▪ The latest developer of Kimbrell Crossing is looking to get the project completed, and asking to get rid of an eight-foot walking trail. Kimbrell Crossing has 79 lots approved on more than 43 acres on the east side of Kimbrell Road. There are 52 homes there now.
In 2003, approval was given for 93 lots, amended two years later to 83 lots. A condition for that change was the installation of sidewalks on all roads in the subdivision. The developer in 2005 asked to get out of having sidewalks on cul-de-sac streets, arguing that walking trails would be provided through wooded areas and a sidewalk would go along Kimbrell to its intersection with S.C. 160.
Those changes were approved for a new plan, with 79 lots and an eight-foot walking trail, in 2006.
Several builders have come and gone in the years since. Now Kimbrell Fort Mill LP wants to build out the project. The company wants to take out the walking trail and revise the sewer easement agreements there. Town staff proposed either keeping the walking trail or, if eliminating it, requiring sidewalks throughout the subdivision as first agreed upon in 2005.
▪ Fort Mill should get nine new roads. Developers of Arden Mill, formerly Fort Mill Reserve, applied for a master list of road names within the 52-acre property along Fort Mill Parkway near Banks Trail Middle School.
The new road names proposed are Arden Mill and Belden drives, Thatcher and Weston ways, Ambler Lane, Hayden Crescent, Holden Court, Keller Circle and Pritchard Place.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
