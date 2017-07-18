S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill

The South Carolina Strawberry Festival pageant in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is now partnering with the Miss USA system. Beth Vanderwalker, director of the Fort Mill pageant, announced Tuesday the reigning Teen and Miss queens will represent the Strawberry Festival in November’s Miss South Carolina USA pageant. The Strawberry Festival event also becomes an official preliminary contest for the Miss USA system.