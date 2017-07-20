Fans meet animal stars of NarroWay Productions in Fort Mill (photos)

NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill hosted a petting zoo and ride event Thursday.
One-yera-old Melody Hernandez kisses Gabriel the donkey Thursday at NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill.
Catherine Sanctis, 3, and her grandmother visit animals at NarroWay Theatre on Thursday.
Chelan Steele, 1, meets Blue, the most used animal in NarroWay Productions shows.
Families visit with animals at NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill on Thursday.
Chelan Steele, 1, pets Sheba the camel at NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill.
One-year-old Melody Hernandez gets up close with Gabriel the donkey at NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill.
Renee Dib, 7, celebrated her birthday Thursday with a visit to NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill.
Lola Steele, 3, enjoys the animals Thursday at NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill.
Volunteer Adaiah Paul holds Boaz Dib, 2, to see Sheba the camel at NarroWay Theatre in Fort Mill.
