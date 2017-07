Animals, straight out of the Bible, come to life in Fort Mill

1:56 Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser Pause

2:23 S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill

1:23 Victory Sport Outreach brings sports and campers together in Fort Mill

0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie

2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots

1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices

2:00 Fort Mill residents receive tablets to get connected

2:06 "I can be myself. I can be funky." Dance students at The Complex in Fort Mill grow and learn

1:34 Tega Cay dedicates new firehouse