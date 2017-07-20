Animals, straight out of the Bible, come to life in Fort Mill

Stars of the show came in, posed for photos, let fans hug them. Some even let folks hop on their backs for a ride around the yard.
NarroWay Productions hosted an event Thursday where guests young and old could pet the many animals used in their shows. Sheba the camel and Gabriel the donkey even gave rides. Visitors ranged from cast members to Susan Moyer, who came from Ohio, for the event.
She said she has been regularly traveling to Fort Mill for seven years now to see NarroWay shows. She hasn’t quite talked the rest of the family into moving to Fort Mill.
“I would, in a heartbeat,” Moyer said.
The people and shows are special at NarroWay, she said, and the animals are a big part of the shows.
“This place draws you,” Moyer said. “My heart is here. It’s a blessing that we need more of.”
NarroWay executive assistant Lindsey Phillips said animal are a big part of what happens at the theater.
“We have lots of four-legged cast members that are part of the NarroWay cast as well, and they are in several of the shows,” she said.
While Sheba — used in Biblical productions and Biblical field trips — is most popular, it’s another animal who serves as the workhorse.
“The animal that’s most used is actually our horse,” Phillips said. “His name is Blue, and he’s in almost every single NarroWay production.”
For more on NarroWay, visit narroway.net.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
