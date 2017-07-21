Falcons name new softball coach

A familiar face will be in the Nation Ford softball dugouts next season, but he will be wearing new colors.
Craig Brown, longtime assistant at Fort Mill, has been hired as the new softball coach at Nation Ford. Michael Kidd stepped down after last season.
“Following a coach like Michael Kidd, he has set the bar pretty high,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to working with the players.”
Brown was with Fort Mill softball for eight seasons, but said the opportunity opened up and he had to give it a shot.
“Head coaching opportunities don’t come around often,” he said.
He has coached softball for 11 years, having made the transition from baseball.
“Coaching girls is different,” he said. “The game is a much faster pace. I love the strategy of it. It is a lot different.”
Brown also was as an assistant volleyball coach at Fort Mill High, but will be strictly coaching softball at Nation Ford.
“He brings experience and passion to the program, and we look forward to watching Coach Brown and the softball team compete this spring and in the years ahead,” said school athletic director Brian Turner said.
Brown will work at the in-school suspension department.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
