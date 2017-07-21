Fort Mill golfing great returning for clinic

One of the best golfers to ever tee it up in Fort Mill Township is returning to host a clinic to benefit the Fort Mill High boys and girls golf teams.
Charlie Rymer, a 1986 graduate of Fort Mill, works as an on-air talent for the Golf Channel. He spent years playing on the PGA and Nike tours before going into the television field. Rymer started with ESPN in 1998 and moved on to the Golf Channel in 2008. He currently serves as co-host for “Morning Drive.”
Rymer came back to Fort Mill last year and was part of a fundraiser for the boys’ and girls’ golf teams at the school that netted about $8,500.
“That was fantastic for us,” said Fort Mill head boys’ golf coach Judd Dye. “We were able to fund our season and then some. We are thrilled he is coming back.”
Rymer will be hosting a clinic Aug. 7 at Fort Mill Golf Club driving range at 5 p.m. Cameras from the Golf Channel will film the clinic for a segment later in the week.
Rymer will be in the area for the Aug. 7-13 PGA Championship held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.
After the clinic, there will be a barbecue dinner and auction 6-7 p.m. at the Fort Mill Golf Club. Items to be auctioned include tickets to the PGA Championship, and FootJoy and Titleist golf items. Admission to the clinic and dinner is $50. Children get in free with a paid adult.
Two weeks out and Dye said they had already raised $700 through ticket sales.
“We are excited about it,” Dye said. “Anything we raise will be fantastic.”
For more information about the clinic or donating to the school golf teams, visit fmhsgolf.com.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
