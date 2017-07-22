Fort Mill Times

July 22, 2017 9:57 PM

This Week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997

▪ Fort Mill Town Council hired retired Fort Mill educator Bob Jones as interim town manager until a permanent manager could be hired.

▪ A new business, A Lube Will Do, opened on S.C. 160 East in Indian Land with Aubrey Kohut as owner and operator.

▪ Scenes of Fort Mill Telephone Company’s past and future were on the cover of the new directory.

▪ The town’s first two phones connected a drug store and the pharmacist’s home.

▪ Remnants of Hurricane Danny deluged Fort Mill Township and Indian Land in one of the heaviest rains on record, eight inches of rain fell in 24 hours.

1977

▪ The Fort Mill swim team won the annual Leroy Springs Aquatic Championship for the third consecutive year.

▪ The Rev. Mickey G. Smith, pastor of the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, accepted the pastorate of the Church of the Nazarene in McComb, Miss.

▪ William A. Slagle, a native of Fort Mill, recently had published a collection of his poems entitled “Was by Was”. Slagle was married to the former Gayle Stamper also of Fort Mill.

▪ Margie McGuire and Brenda Pettus of Fort Mill were members of the Roberts Paint Co. team that won the S.C. Women’s Bowling Association tournament.

1957

▪ A&P officials announced that the Fort Mill super market had been honored as one of ten stores in the Carolinas to be cited for outstanding service and courtesy.

▪ Recent movies at the Center included “Tammy and the Bachelor” with Debbie Reynolds, “Bernadine” with Pat Boone and Terry Moore, and “The Prince and the Showgirl” With Marilyn Monroe.

1937

▪ The disappearance of Amelia Earhart and her navigator, Capt. Fred Noonan in the Equatorial Pacific, was written off as one of aviation’s unsolved mysteries.

▪ Howard Patterson, popular young Fort Mill man, became manager of the 20th Century Billiard Room on Main Street.

1917

▪ The first draft under the Military Service Act of 1917 was held. More than a million men were selected.

▪ The new steel bridge of the Southern Railway, located three miles south of Fort Mill, which would replace the bridge destroyed in the freshnet of 1916, was nearing completion.

