Put some sparkle in your life with sparkling wine

Sparkling wines are they just for celebration? No, they can bring a bit of life to any occasion or for that matter just to brighten up your day.
A hot day sitting outside watching the world go by becomes even better with a glass of sparkling wine. In Italy it’s a glass of Prosecco and a dish of olives before dinner. In Spain Cava is the popular sparkler with a bowl of almonds to accompany it. In France it would of course be a glass of Champagne perhaps with a nice pate or a rich cheese such as brie
Bubbles can be used for many occasions, a celebration, a reward, or even an incentive. One of our favorite mystery/humor characters is Monsieur Pamplemousse, a food and wine critic. He knows when his boss offers him a glass of fine champagne he will be sent on a challenging assignment. Champagne is a natural for weddings or an anniversary. Girls night out? Order a glass of Prosecco. A nice Cava is a good aperitif.
The prices of sparkling wine can vary quite a bit, with champagne being the most expensive.
Suggested bubbles
▪ Mille Prosecco from Italy $14.99
▪ Gran Gesta Cava Brut from Spain $18.75
▪ Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne $73.49
