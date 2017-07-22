Fort Mill Times

July 22, 2017 9:59 PM

Put some sparkle in your life with sparkling wine

By Jim & Marie Oskins

Special to the Fort Mill Times

Sparkling wines are they just for celebration? No, they can bring a bit of life to any occasion or for that matter just to brighten up your day.

A hot day sitting outside watching the world go by becomes even better with a glass of sparkling wine. In Italy it’s a glass of Prosecco and a dish of olives before dinner. In Spain Cava is the popular sparkler with a bowl of almonds to accompany it. In France it would of course be a glass of Champagne perhaps with a nice pate or a rich cheese such as brie

Bubbles can be used for many occasions, a celebration, a reward, or even an incentive. One of our favorite mystery/humor characters is Monsieur Pamplemousse, a food and wine critic. He knows when his boss offers him a glass of fine champagne he will be sent on a challenging assignment. Champagne is a natural for weddings or an anniversary. Girls night out? Order a glass of Prosecco. A nice Cava is a good aperitif.

The prices of sparkling wine can vary quite a bit, with champagne being the most expensive.

Suggested bubbles

▪ Mille Prosecco from Italy $14.99

▪ Gran Gesta Cava Brut from Spain $18.75

▪ Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne $73.49

