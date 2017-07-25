Fort Mill man charged with brandishing gun

A Fort Mill man has been charged by police for pulling a gun on another man walking home from a pizza shop, according to a Fort Mill police report.
George William Bryant Jr. was arrested July 15 for presenting a firearm after he followed and pulled a gun on a man who was dating the mother of Bryant’s child, according to the report.
The man told police he stopped to pick up a pizza order at what now is Danny’s Pizza, when he saw Bryant in the parking lot of Family Dollar across the street. He said Bryant had been threatening him for several weeks. According to the report, Bryant followed him in a white Cadillac Escalade. In front of his home at about 8 p.m., the report says, Bryant began yelling at him and exited the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.
The man told police Bryant pulled a chrome handgun. The man ran away and called police.
Bryant told officers he had a gun in the glove box of his vehicle. The chrome pistol was loaded and had a round in the chamber, according to the report.
Bryant told police he did not have the gun on him during the incident. The mother of his child also said she did not see Bryant pull the gun.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
