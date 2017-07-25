Football officially starts July 28 for Fort Mill schools

Despite excessive summer’s heat, the scent of fall is nearby as the first sign of the season shows July 28 when local high school football teams begin practice.
Both Fort Mill and Nation Ford kick off the 2017 season with football practice Friday.
“We had a great summer,” said head coach Ed Susi. “We went to some 7 on 7 tournaments and hung in there with some great teams.”
The Jackets will open up at 8 a.m. trying to answer questions at the most notable of positions – quarterback. Fort Mill is down to three players at quarterback. Susi said he will wait until the team starts hitting to decide who will be starter.
“We need to find that leader,” Susi said. “It’s hard to name one until we get into pads.”
Susi said he was proud of how his defense, and specifically his secondary, had improved over the summer.
Fort Mill will open the season Aug. 18 at home against Spring Valley.
Nation Ford head coach Michael Allen said the biggest thing he is looking forward to is getting everyone back together.
Nation Ford also spent the majority of the summer playing in 7 on 7 tournaments. The Falcons recently returned from Georgia playing in the Cam Newton 7 on 7 championships, where they went 9-0 before pulling out of the tournament because of storms. Nation Ford beat several state champions from Georgia and Alabama.
Nation Ford opens practice at 9 a.m. Friday.
The Falcons are still searching for their man under center, too. Allen said his four quarterback options showed strengths and weaknesses during the 7 on 7 tournaments, but he won’t make a decision until later in the summer.
“We are going to go to work and figure things out,” Allen said.
Nation Ford season starts Aug. 18 at Irmo.
