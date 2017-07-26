Fort Mill Times

School administrators are on the move in Lake Wylie. See where they’ll be this fall.

By John Marks

July 26, 2017 10:33 AM

LAKE WYLIE

Students’ won’t be the only new faces when school starts in August.

Clover School District announced several administrative swaps, some impacting Lake Wylie schools.

Sarah Hamilton, the 2015 Teacher of the Year at Larne Elementary School, is coming to Crowders Creek Elementary School as assistant principal. Hamilton begins her seventh year with the district. She replaces Scott Sinclair.

Lori-Ann Phelan comes to Oakridge Middle School as assistant principal. Phelan arrives from Clover Middle School, replacing 2017 South Carolina Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year Nicole Thompson.

Thompson heads to Griggs Road Elementary School, replacing Kelly Grant who is stepping in at Clover Middle for Phelan.

All three administrators keep assistant principal roles. Thompson begins her 18th year with the district, Phelan and Grant their fifth.

Other district changes include Rebekah Strawn, starting her 15th year with the district, replacing Vickie Stine as assistant principal at Clover Middle. Strawn was the 2016 Teacher of the Year at Larne, most recently teaching third-grade math and science.

Jason Mabry and Tenele Weber will replace Brittany Allison and Maurice Johnson at Clover High School. Mabry comes from Blue Eagle Academy. Weber comes from the Fort Mill School District.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

