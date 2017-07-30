Community Cafe in Fort Mill closed again this week due to refrigeration glitch

The refrigeration glitch that prevented the Community Cafe at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church from opening about two weeks ago continues the plague the lunchtime program.
Thursday’s planned re-opening has been postponed after the repaired refrigerator once again malfunctioned, the program’s organizers announced Sunday. Unlike the first breakdown, no food was lost because of the latest breakdown, according to Community Cafe Director Don Murfin.
“Fortunately we had no food stored (this time),” he wrote in an email. “The Cafe will remain closed until the problem is fixed.”
Other local Community Cafe sites will be operating as planned this week. One cafe will be open Tuesday at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly at 5766 Charlotte Hwy (S.C. 274) and the other Friday at Lake Wylie Lutheran Church at 2906 S.C. 160 West (at the corner of Gold Hill Road) near Tega Cay. Both are open 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meals are free and all are welcome. Donations of any amount gladly accepted. For more information, go to communitycafecares.com or visit them on Facebook at CommunityCafeSC.
