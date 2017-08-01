Services set for beloved Tega Cay police sergeant

Visitation for the late Sgt. Anthony White will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lake Wylie Christian Center, 5766 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, the city of Tega Cay announced on its Facebook page.
A funeral service for Sgt. White, who served in the Tega Cay Police Department from 2008 to 2015, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Woodside Cemetery, 10 Cemetery Street, Clover.
A beloved figure in the city, White died Friday morning after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, police and city officials said. H3 was 43.
Maj. David Nelson of the police department described White as “a wonderful human being - the community loves him.”
