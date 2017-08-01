Anthony White
Anthony White Facebook/City of Tega Cay
Anthony White Facebook/City of Tega Cay

Fort Mill Times

Services set for beloved Tega Cay police sergeant

Staff report

August 01, 2017 12:09 PM

Visitation for the late Sgt. Anthony White will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lake Wylie Christian Center, 5766 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, the city of Tega Cay announced on its Facebook page.

A funeral service for Sgt. White, who served in the Tega Cay Police Department from 2008 to 2015, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Woodside Cemetery, 10 Cemetery Street, Clover.

A beloved figure in the city, White died Friday morning after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, police and city officials said. H3 was 43.

Maj. David Nelson of the police department described White as “a wonderful human being - the community loves him.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:32

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill
Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 1:56

Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser
S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill 2:23

S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill

View More Video