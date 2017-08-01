This Week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Indian Land native Amy Moore and her husband, Grant, celebrated her 103rd birthday with a party at Spring Arbor in Rock Hill.
▪ Springs Industries asked the neighbors at Mill Run Park to help keep an eye out for suspicious activity in the park after a rash of vandalism.
▪ The Town of Fort Mill’s Public Works Department was cracking down on employee absences.
▪ Fort Mill school officials planned to ask the school board for another $20,000 to resurface the high school tennis courts after bids came in higher than expected.
1977
▪ Announcement was made that Fort Mill and Indian Land schools would open on Aug. 25. Fort Mill was expecting about 2,650 students while Indian Land was expecting about 1,000 students.
▪ U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mary E. Bailes arrived at Lackland AFB, Texas, as a clinical coordinator at the Wilford Hall Medical Center.
▪ Culp Brothers, Inc. announced that it was now operating at its new home behind their former building on South White Street.
▪ Karen Bowers was voted most valuable girls’ softball player in Tega Cay.
1957
▪ Johnny Adams, basketball, and Shelly Sutton, football, left for Columbia to participate in the North-South All-Star games.
▪ Dr. H. Calvin Rea Jr., opened an office for the practice of optometry in the office formerly occupied by Dr. H. L. Crooks at 115 Confederate Street, Fort Mill.
1937
▪ The grocery store in the business building nearing completion at North White Street and the Charlotte Highway would be operated by E. W. Carnes, the drug store by Martin Drug Co. and the barber shop by M. G. Rogers.
▪ Farris Beauty Shop, owned and operated by Lillie Bailes Farris, opened on Monroe White Street near the Baptist Church.
1917
▪ Men desiring to voluntary enlist in the Army could yet do so providing they had not yet been summoned to the new National Army.
▪ Officers of the town, headed by Constable J. F. Lee, rounded up a crowd of 11 poker players at a point one mile south of town.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
