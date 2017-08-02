Want to help Fort Mill students in need of school supplies while enjoying family fun?

Residents have two opportunities this week to help ensure that all local students will begin the new school year with backpacks full of all their essential supplies.
The first is tomorrow night during the Anne Springs Close Greenway’s Summer Concert Series at the Comporium Amphitheater. Concert-goers coming out to hear featured band Mr. Nigel & Friends are asked to donated school supplies that will be be given to the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools to distribute to students in need. All supplies are needed, including backpacks, pens, paper, crayons, calculators, notebooks and personal care supplies such as hand sanitizer and disposable wipes.
In addition to the the kid/family-friendly music of Mr. Nigel & Friends, the concert will feature an array of food trucks. Beer, wine and sodas will be available for purchase.
As part of its second annual Back to School Bash, the Greenway is making this an especially family-friendly concert with a photo booth, bubbles, slip-n-slide, lawn bowling, cornhole and other games. Fort Mill police and firefighters will also be on hand to mingle with kid and parents.
On Saturday, the Foundation is holding its annual Stuff the Bus supply drive at the Walmart in Tega Cay, 1151 Stonecrest Blvd. Supplies will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We have a lot kids in our district that are in need,” said Scott Patterson, executive director of the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools. “We want to be there to make sure these kids have everything they need to succeed and be prepared in the classroom.”
The new school year begins Aug. 17.
For a complete list of supplies needed, email schoolsupplies@ffms.org or go to the Greenway’s concert page at ascgreenway.org/events/detail/summer-concert-series-53. To learn more about the Foundation For Fort Mill Schools, visit their page on Facebook.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
