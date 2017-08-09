A call. A woman exposing herself to traffic. Why Fort Mill police didn’t arrest her.

Fort Mill police responded multiple times after a woman allegedly exposed herself to traffic in a townhome neighborhood. Yet they didn’t arrest her.
An anonymous call came in around 8:30 p.m. Monday. A woman who appeared to be intoxicated on Fountain Inn Court, in the Cascades subdivision, was “exposing herself to cars as they rode by,” according to a police report.
Earlier in the day officers attempted to contact a woman following reports she was exposing herself, but she went into her home and refused to speak with them. A female officer saw a woman on her porch and attempted to speak with her, but the resident would not answer the door and only peeked through the blinds. The officer saw glasses of alcohol, the report states.
The officer believed the woman to be the resident there, a 31-year-old listed by name in the police report, but not charged.
Responding to the later call, officers found another resident who said the woman was intoxicated and “acting crazy for most of the day,” including walking from yard to yard yelling and stopping cars in the road. The resident said the woman lifted up the long white dress she was wearing. The woman went back into her home while the resident was still on the phone with police.
The woman wouldn’t come to the door that time, either. Because the resident who reported the incident couldn’t positively identify the woman, no warrants were issued.
