This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Willie Ware, Fort Mill High’s tennis coach, was named South Carolina Boys Tennis Coach of the Year by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.
▪ A 70-year-old Fort Mill school bus driver was accused of having committed sex crimes against a 13-year-old Fort Mill girl and a 14-year-old York girl.
▪ Ken Sloan of York and Gene Sloan of Fort Mill cruised through downtown Fort Mill in Ken’s 1923 customized Ford T Bucket.
▪ Anne Suite planned to run for re-election and Chantay Bouler was leaning toward another bid as Fort Mill School Board elections were nearing.
1977
▪ Mayor Lunsford McFadden, Fort Mill’s Mayor for 10 years, announced that he would not seek re-election.
▪ Fort Mill City Council voted to double its salary from $25 to $50 a month. The mayor’s salary increased from $100 to $200 a month.
▪ Rev. Dennis Ellis, a 1966 graduate of Fort Mill High School, was to conduct revival services at Sisk Memorial Church.
▪ A 17-year-old teenager was facing three criminal charges after falling from the top floor of the Carowinds Holiday Inn.
1957
▪ The Times “Know Your Neighbor” featured James Rochelle Patterson, manager of the Center Theatre and former manager of both Majestic Theatres.
▪ Second Lieutenant Barron B. Mack recently graduated from the Army’s Antiaircraft Artillery and Guided Missile school at Fort Bliss, Texas.
1937
▪ The old livery stable, a fixture for many years on Academy Street, was being razed.
▪ The Fort Mill Troop of Boy Scouts, under the direction of William Bradford, Cleveland A. Lytle and Frederick Mack, enjoyed its week’s encampment at Montreat, N.C.
1917
▪ Thomas Williams, who had contracted typhoid fever, died at his home in the village of the Fort Mill Manufacturing Co.
▪ The Majestic Theatre featured a big variety program of westerns and comedies. Admission was 2 cents and 10 cents.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
Comments