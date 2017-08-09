He drove to a pump station, fired a shotgun and waited. Then Fort Mill cops arrived.

A man with a new shotgun and an unknown substance was arrested in Fort Mill after police say he fired the gun near a pump station.
Brian Keith Fowler, 41, of Pineville, N.C., was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in town limits and possession of a controlled substance, according to an incident report.
According to the report, an officer saw Fowler’s truck backed up to a water pump station on U.S. 21 without its headlights on, around midnight Monday night. As the officer approached the vehicle Fowler put his hands up. Asked why he was there, Fowler told the officer he just finished shooting his new shotgun.
Fowler said, per the report, he gets off work after the shooting ranges close so he has no other place to shoot. He said he shot a tree near the fence of the pump station.
After his arrest, officers continued searching the vehicle and found a red bowl containing a blue powder thought to be a controlled substance. A cut red straw containing residue, measuring spoon and measuring cup were found, too, the report states.
According to the report, Fowler told the officer he found the bowl at a Home Depot parking lot in Charlotte, but didn’t know what the substance inside it was.
The blue powder was submitted for analysis to determine any possible additional charges.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments