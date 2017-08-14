At Rideability in Clover, horses are therapists

Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
11 year old Sadie Maurer brushes "Dandy" with the help of Executive Director Wendy Schonfeld after her ride at Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Executive Director Wendy Schonfeld gives a new horse attention at Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover, where a variety of people with special needs learn to ride.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Morgan Buechlein practices for the Special Olympics at Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Morgan Buechlein practices for the Special Olympics at Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Haylee Nichols listens for direction and she practices for the Special Olympics at Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Sadie Maurer, 1,, laughs as she rides “Dandy’ at Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Nate Miller works on his horsemanship for the Special Olympics at Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Executive Director Wendy Schonfeld gives direction to the riders at Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Morgan Buechlein practices for the upcoming Special Olympics at Ride Ability Therapeutic Riding Center at Cherokee Farms in Clover.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times