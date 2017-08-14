A Fort Mill hotel. Lake Wylie restaurant. Retail, homes, industrial. See what’s next.

Places to stay, eat, shop and work are in talks between property owners and York County planners. Here is the latest on projects that could come to the county:
▪ A hotel is being discussed at Pleasant and Coltharp roads in Fort Mill. Two parcels there combine for less than three acres. County records don’t indicate which hotel brand may come, and neither parcel has changed hands since 2011. The site is just east of the intersection, beside Habersham.
▪ The hotel is part of a mixed use development in talks at Pleasant Road and Carolina Place in the Fort Mill area. It could include the hotel, apartments, restaurant and retail. The project involves eight properties just off S.C. 160. It would require rezoning, and thus a public hearing.
▪ Lake Wylie could get a new boat repair place. A possible boat and auto repair shop with marine sales is in discussion for 4355 Charlotte Hwy. More than two acres sit undeveloped there now. The property is just beside River Hills, across the main highway from Montgomery Road.
▪ A pizza restaurant is in discussion at 5985 and 5979 Charlotte Hwy. in Lake Wylie. It’s just off the Five Points intersection, beside a large retail area set along the Paddlers Cover subdivision.
▪ A new residential subdivision is proposed at 1712 Gardendale Road in the Fort Mill area. It’s 10 acres that would involve a rezoning. The property is directly across from the Cadence subdivision in Tega Cay.
▪ A 384,000-square-foot warehouse could come to Carowinds Boulevard and Pleasant Road. Three land parcels there total about 20 acres. Crescent Resources owns all three. The site would require typical permitting through the county, but not a rezoning.
▪ Rezoning for a potential commercial or industrial project at Stateline and Oakridge roads in Lake Wylie is being discussed. Two parcels there likely would require a rezoning.
▪ An office and warehouse for a landscaping company is proposed at Sutton Road and Central Avenue in the Fort Mill area. Earth & Woods owns about two acres there, purchased a year ago for $300,000.
▪ C.M. Steel, on Campbell Road area near Lake Wylie, is discussing a possible diesel fuel tank and building addition at its current site. The company produces structural and specialty steel items. It’s located on almost 25 acres.
▪ A sanctuary addition could be coming to the former Scherer Memorial Presbyterian Church. Earlier this summer the longtime Lake Wylie church changed its name to Redeeming Grace. It sits on an almost three-acre site on S.C. 49, near Cranston Way.
▪ Other York County discussions include a building addition at 261 S. Herlong Avenue and Tipsy Goat event venue at 2871 Oak Park Road in Rock Hill, a new building addition, mockup bridge and drive aisle at 7703 Park Place Road in York, a residential subdivision at Cedar and Garvin roads in the McConnells area and a mobile classroom at 3412 Filbert Hwy. in near Clover.
Note: This is a snapshot of possible projects of which York County planners are aware. None are in the formal planning process. That means they may never get past the most preliminary planning stage.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
