This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

August 15, 2017 5:31 PM

1997

▪ Engineers told Fort Mill school officials that bleachers on the visitors’ side and half of the home side at Fort Mill High School’s football stadium were unsafe.

▪ Many children auditioned for a spot in an Oscar Meyer commercial held at the Fort Mill Winn-Dixie supermarket.

▪ Jimmy Zheng opened Fort Mill’s newest restaurant, Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, on Gold Hill Road.

▪ Rusty Howie was elected as the new athletic director at Fort Mill High School succeeding Keith Griffin, now an assistant principal at the school.

1977

▪ Fort Mill’s Chief of Police for the past five years, Floyd Foss, resigned effective Oct. 15.

▪ Hammond’s Grill, popular Fort Mill area dining spot which closed on July 1, reopened under the ownership of Ray and Genova Tally.

▪ Ned’s Auto Parts at 108 Massy Street, Fort Mill, was offering 10 gallons of gasoline and free book covers with the purchase of a Merit Muffler.

▪ The Fort Mill Rescue Squad asked city council for $1,500 to finish paying off a new $6,000 truck.

1957

▪ The Fort Mill Public School District announced the hiring of J. Guy Womble of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, as the schools’ new band director.

▪ A contract was let for construction of a multi-million-dollar Bowater-Carolinas Corporation pulp paper mill at Catawba.

1937

▪ Traveling in five army trucks, Company K, South Carolina National Guard, left for a two-week encampment at Camp Jackson, Columbia.

▪ Phillip “Poodle’ Jennings of Fort Mill pleaded guilty to the pocket knife murder of another man and was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in State prison.

1917

▪ This edition of the Times is missing.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

