This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Engineers told Fort Mill school officials that bleachers on the visitors’ side and half of the home side at Fort Mill High School’s football stadium were unsafe.
▪ Many children auditioned for a spot in an Oscar Meyer commercial held at the Fort Mill Winn-Dixie supermarket.
▪ Jimmy Zheng opened Fort Mill’s newest restaurant, Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, on Gold Hill Road.
▪ Rusty Howie was elected as the new athletic director at Fort Mill High School succeeding Keith Griffin, now an assistant principal at the school.
1977
▪ Fort Mill’s Chief of Police for the past five years, Floyd Foss, resigned effective Oct. 15.
▪ Hammond’s Grill, popular Fort Mill area dining spot which closed on July 1, reopened under the ownership of Ray and Genova Tally.
▪ Ned’s Auto Parts at 108 Massy Street, Fort Mill, was offering 10 gallons of gasoline and free book covers with the purchase of a Merit Muffler.
▪ The Fort Mill Rescue Squad asked city council for $1,500 to finish paying off a new $6,000 truck.
1957
▪ The Fort Mill Public School District announced the hiring of J. Guy Womble of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, as the schools’ new band director.
▪ A contract was let for construction of a multi-million-dollar Bowater-Carolinas Corporation pulp paper mill at Catawba.
1937
▪ Traveling in five army trucks, Company K, South Carolina National Guard, left for a two-week encampment at Camp Jackson, Columbia.
▪ Phillip “Poodle’ Jennings of Fort Mill pleaded guilty to the pocket knife murder of another man and was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in State prison.
1917
