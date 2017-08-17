Will new Pennies bypass in Lake Wylie do more harm than good? Some residents think so.

It isn’t unusual, residents wanting more roads built than Pennies for Progress can provide. It’s more unusual when residents don’t want one already promised to them.
But it’s happening for some Clover area residents who say an already approved bypass will hurt the town.
“Nobody around here knows about it,” said resident W.J. Miller, who thinks a new road from U.S. 321 to Barrett Road will do more harm than good.
“That's what I want to do, to talk to these parents with kids going to school to understand that they're going to have to deal with truck traffic trying to get around Clover.”
Miller and his nephew Rusty Mobley, also a neighbor beside the proposed road, questioned Pennies for Progress Director Patrick Hamilton at a drop-in event to talk roads last week in Lake Wylie.
York County voters approved Pennies 3 in August 2011. It earned 82 percent of the vote, the highest approval rate of a Pennies campaign to date. Officials projected $161 million from the 1 percent sales tax on most goods bought in York County running through April 2018. Now the county estimates $170 million.
Of the 14 projects, the third by priority listing was a two-lane connector from U.S. 321 to Barrett Road. The $561,000 project has an engineer, but no construction contract awarded yet. Right-of-way is being acquired now. The county expects the project to be complete sometime next year.
One of the 14 projects from Pennies 3 is complete. Of a dozen intersection and safety improvements grouped as a single item, three are complete. Another four should be this year. The last of the Pennies 3 projects should be complete by 2022.
Miller and Mobley say there are plenty of reasons why the connector shouldn’t be built. What isn’t being debated is, the road stays on track for construction.
“Like I told them at the meeting, we — York County — do not select the projects, we just build them,” Hamilton said. “The projects are selected by a citizen appointed commission. It was chosen as the No. 3 priority project on Pennies 3, so by state law, it will be built.”
Miller contends residents had to vote for the entire Pennies project in 2003 if for no other reason than to make improvements at some dangerous intersections. Even York County Council votes yes or no to a full list put together by a citizen commission, though that commission collects more and more public input with each new Pennies campaign. Council can’t pick and choose a project to be added or subtracted — and neither can voters.
Plus, Miller said, the area changed since 2003. The addition of a new Clover Middle School on one end of the project will mean school and truck traffic coming together.
“Since then they've built a school out there,” Miller said. “There's already a traffic problem out there. They're wanting to dump even more traffic out there.”
He also feels the downtown businesses in Clover will feel a pinch. If the school gets more traffic, Miller said, downtown could get less. It’ll almost be easier for some shoppers to slip around Clover and get to outlets in Gaffney than to keep their dollars close to home, he said.
“They're never going to come down Main Street and stop at the restaurants, antique shops, and places like that because they're never going to come through Clover,” Miller said.
Mobley said the fact traffic will dump out at the new school concerns him, and he doesn’t see an overall need for a bypass there.
“I think the money could've been better spent on something other than a brand new road that's really not needed,” he said.
He and Miller are resigned to the idea there isn’t much they can do to stop the road from being built.
“Pennies 4 was discussed,” Mobley said of the meeting with Hamilton, “and the Pennies project that we're talking about was Pennies 3. They said there was no further discussion on Pennies 3 since it was voted on and it will happen. It is what it is. There's nothing I can do about it.”
What they can do is talk to residents near them and along the coming road to help people understand what’s happening before the road opens.
“I really don't think people know about it,” Mobley said. “I think a lot of people will be surprised when this happens. And we'll say, ‘you voted on it.’”
