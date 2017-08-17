Using firecrackers as an air freshener? Police in Fort Mill were not amused

A lot can waft out of a portable toilet before police get called to handle it. Evidently there’s a line at smoke.
Police in Fort Mill were called Aug. 12 to assist firefighters with a facility on fire at a construction site. The incident happened at 512 Dudley Road, near its intersection with Felts Parkway. Responders arrived to find smoke coming out of it.
Officers spoke to a man on site who, according to the incident report, admitted he caused the fire. The man told officers he set of firecrackers in the toilet to eliminate the odor inside it. Officers didn’t observe major damage to the toilet, but did see trash from the firecrackers.
The resident was cited for discharging fireworks inside town limits.
The report stated Sani-Can, the company managing the toilet, would be contacted to see if further charges would be pursued due to damages.
The citation from police could surprise some people, as Fort Mill and the surrounding areas are home to several large fireworks stores due to South Carolina allowing the sale of many kinds North Carolina doesn’t. Maj. Bryan Zachary said under most circumstances, people can’t legally shoot off fireworks in Fort Mill.
“Town ordinance prohibits the discharge of fireworks with the town limits,” he said, “with the exception of a permitted professional display.”
