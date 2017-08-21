Runoff, possible sewage spill reported in Lake Wylie, just upstream of Tega Cay.

The Catwaba Riverkeeper Foundation is reporting a major sediment and possibly sewage spill into Lake Wylie.
Riverkeeper Sam Perkins posted a Facebook message on the foundation site on a “major breach of a very large development sediment retention basin into Lake Wylie.” A “sewage smell,” he continued, was reported and Charlotte erosion control officers were on scene.
“These sites must learn to keep their sediment on their own site,” Perkins wrote in an email. “Too much sediment has flowed off too many developments on Lake Wylie.”
The Facebook post references a Mattamy Homes project on McKee Road, in The Palisades. That project sits near the state border. The post mentions “heavy runoff” draining to Torrence Branch cove in York County, behind Windjammer Park in Tega Cay.
