Sediment, and possibly sewage, spilled into Lake Wylie, according to the Catwaba Riverkeeper Foundation.
Sediment, and possibly sewage, spilled into Lake Wylie, according to the Catwaba Riverkeeper Foundation. Tracy Kimball Herald file photo
Sediment, and possibly sewage, spilled into Lake Wylie, according to the Catwaba Riverkeeper Foundation. Tracy Kimball Herald file photo

Fort Mill Times

Runoff, possible sewage spill reported in Lake Wylie, just upstream of Tega Cay.

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

August 21, 2017 5:36 PM

LAKE WYLIE

The Catwaba Riverkeeper Foundation is reporting a major sediment and possibly sewage spill into Lake Wylie.

Riverkeeper Sam Perkins posted a Facebook message on the foundation site on a “major breach of a very large development sediment retention basin into Lake Wylie.” A “sewage smell,” he continued, was reported and Charlotte erosion control officers were on scene.

“These sites must learn to keep their sediment on their own site,” Perkins wrote in an email. “Too much sediment has flowed off too many developments on Lake Wylie.”

The Facebook post references a Mattamy Homes project on McKee Road, in The Palisades. That project sits near the state border. The post mentions “heavy runoff” draining to Torrence Branch cove in York County, behind Windjammer Park in Tega Cay.

Check back for more.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Mill hosts solar eclipse viewing party

Fort Mill hosts solar eclipse viewing party 0:52

Fort Mill hosts solar eclipse viewing party
Resident shows runoff problems in Lake Wylie 1:22

Resident shows runoff problems in Lake Wylie
Indian Land churches team up with Second Harvest to feed residents in need 2:26

Indian Land churches team up with Second Harvest to feed residents in need

View More Video