This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ By the end of the first day of school in Fort Mill, enrollment had increased by 391 students over the previous year. The second day saw 67 additional students enrolled.
▪ George Shinn signed a letter of intent to sell the Charlotte Knights Triple-A baseball franchise to Don Beaver’s Hickory, N.C. based company.
▪ Fort Mill coaches could not remember the last time Fort Mill won a Herald Jamboree football game, but the drought ended with an 8-7 win over Lewisville.
▪ Fort Mill High School cheerleaders attended the Universal Cheerleading Association camp at UNC-Charlotte, where they won the coveted Leadership Award.
1977
▪ Fort Mill’s oldest merchandising establishment, Culp Brothers Store, founded in 1906 on Main Street and later relocated to the corner of Spratt and White Streets, was sold to Reginald T. Cranford.
▪ The 1977 Fort Mill Yellow Jackets football team decided to have all 12 seniors serve as co-captains for the season.
▪ Movies in Rock Hill included “The Van,” “The Pom Pom Girls” and “Carwash” at the Ft. Roc Drive In, “The People That Time Forgot” at the Cinema and “Empire of the Ants” at the Pix.
▪ Gene Lookabill of Charlotte won the championship of the annual Carolina Classic golf tournament which was played on the Fort Mill Golf Course.
1957
▪ Fort Mill’s Municipal Stadium now had a press box. The small building would house an announcer and spotters.
▪ The United States Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio, requested Springs Park to return a King Cobra P-13 World War II fighter that had been on display at the park.
1937
▪ Stephen Parks, Sgt. In Co. K of Fort Mill, left for Camp Perry, Ohio, to participate in the National Rifle matches.
▪ A popular amusement place for children and adults alike was a number of riding devices set up on a vacant lot in town. There was little boisterousness and a minimum of cussing.
1917
▪ The new Doby’s bridge across Sugar Creek, six miles east of Fort Mill, was completed and open to the public.
▪ Over 45,000 men were to be assembled at Camp Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina for training in the new National Army.
