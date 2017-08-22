Of all the roads needing resurfacing in Fort Mill, a list emerges. What may get done?

Not every road resurfacing need gets funded, but several in Fort Mill at least made the short list.
Fort Mill Town Council heard and approved a list Aug. 14 that now goes to county leaders for approval. Projects that could receive C-fund money, a gas tax pass down through the state to counties.
“The list from (Aug. 14) was submitted to the York County Engineering Department for the county’s consideration in resurfacing a portion, or all, of the streets provided,” said Caroline Hasty, town spokesperson.
Five roads combining for almost 9,900 feet of pavement made it. So did two sidewalk projects at about 1,400 feet.
Now it’s up to county planning staff, then York County Council.
“Council will determine the streets, projects that are funded in the 2017-2018 project proposal,” Hasty said.
A mile of Steele Street, from Ralph Bunch Street to Springfield Parkway, is the longest repaving proposal. A half mile of North White Street, from Horse Road to McCammon Street, follows. Other projects are Marshall Street from Pine to Nims streets, South White Street at Spratt Street and Clebourne Street at Main Street.
Sidewalk proposals are North White Street from Sidney Johnson to Ardrey streets, and Clebourne from Main to Parks Street.
The list was submitted by public works staff in Fort Mill.
C-funds are a relatively small, but more regular, road funding source compared to Pennies for Progress, the Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study and similar efforts focusing on larger-scale work. C-funds can be used for state, county and local roads and sidewalks. They can be used for projects promoting business.
More than two cents from each gallon of gas sold in the state goes into the fund. It proceeds to the 46 counties based on land area, population from the last federal census and a ratio of rural mileage in each county compared to the state.
The latest list is for the coming fiscal year. In mid-April, York County began resurfacing through the current C-Fund program. There were 15 projects selected countywide. Four — Caroland and Lake Vista drives, Horse Shoe Trail and Vandora Springs Road — are in the Fort Mill area.
York County also has an online form where people can submit requests for roads they think need paving.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
