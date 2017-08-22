Mary Beth Knapp of the Humane society of York County in Fort Mill gets a kiss from Odie, one of the dogs staying at the shelter until he finds his “forever” home. Mark your calendar for the shelter’s eighth-annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walter Y. Elisha Park in downtown Fort Mill.
Mary Beth Knapp of the Humane society of York County in Fort Mill gets a kiss from Odie, one of the dogs staying at the shelter until he finds his “forever” home. Mark your calendar for the shelter’s eighth-annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walter Y. Elisha Park in downtown Fort Mill. Michael Harrison
Mary Beth Knapp of the Humane society of York County in Fort Mill gets a kiss from Odie, one of the dogs staying at the shelter until he finds his “forever” home. Mark your calendar for the shelter’s eighth-annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walter Y. Elisha Park in downtown Fort Mill. Michael Harrison

Fort Mill Times

Vendors, sponsors needed for Fort Mill festival benefiting the Humane Society

By Jenny Arnold

Special to the Fort Mill Times

August 22, 2017 12:34 PM

FORT MILL

There’s still time to sign up to be a vendor for the Humane Society of York County’s Dog Gone Good Time Festival.

Festival coordinator Mary Beth Knapp said vendors are accepted up until the actual event, but the fee for participation increases after Sept. 16. Sponsors are also needed.

The eighth-annual festival is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Walter Y. Elisha Park, 345 N. White St., Fort Mill. A major fundraiser for the Humane Society, the festival is a chance to bring together dog owners, vendors and a variety of animal rescue groups for a day of fun.

Those attending are welcome to bring dogs that are well-behaved and up to date on their shots, Knapp said. This year, the Humane Society won’t be sharing the park with a historical society event. That means unlike last year, no cannon fire to scare attending dogs.

“No loud noises this year, thank goodness,” Knapp said. “We’ll have lots of doggy games and contests and we encourage folks stay for the full time to enjoy the fun walk, games, vendors and sponsors on site, lunch and goodies.”

The fun walk is one lap around the park — dogs are invited, too.

“We’ll be incorporating the fun walk into the doggy games and contest,” Knapp said.

“We hope to engage folks throughout the event, educating about pet care and services and get as many adoptable pets exposure to their potential FUR ever families as possible.”

Potential vendors and sponsors may call Knapp at 704-287-6475 for more information. For details about the festival, visit: humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Mill hosts solar eclipse viewing party

Fort Mill hosts solar eclipse viewing party 0:52

Fort Mill hosts solar eclipse viewing party
Resident shows runoff problems in Lake Wylie 1:22

Resident shows runoff problems in Lake Wylie
Indian Land churches team up with Second Harvest to feed residents in need 2:26

Indian Land churches team up with Second Harvest to feed residents in need

View More Video