Vendors, sponsors needed for Fort Mill festival benefiting the Humane Society

There’s still time to sign up to be a vendor for the Humane Society of York County’s Dog Gone Good Time Festival.
Festival coordinator Mary Beth Knapp said vendors are accepted up until the actual event, but the fee for participation increases after Sept. 16. Sponsors are also needed.
The eighth-annual festival is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Walter Y. Elisha Park, 345 N. White St., Fort Mill. A major fundraiser for the Humane Society, the festival is a chance to bring together dog owners, vendors and a variety of animal rescue groups for a day of fun.
Those attending are welcome to bring dogs that are well-behaved and up to date on their shots, Knapp said. This year, the Humane Society won’t be sharing the park with a historical society event. That means unlike last year, no cannon fire to scare attending dogs.
“No loud noises this year, thank goodness,” Knapp said. “We’ll have lots of doggy games and contests and we encourage folks stay for the full time to enjoy the fun walk, games, vendors and sponsors on site, lunch and goodies.”
The fun walk is one lap around the park — dogs are invited, too.
“We’ll be incorporating the fun walk into the doggy games and contest,” Knapp said.
“We hope to engage folks throughout the event, educating about pet care and services and get as many adoptable pets exposure to their potential FUR ever families as possible.”
Potential vendors and sponsors may call Knapp at 704-287-6475 for more information. For details about the festival, visit: humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
