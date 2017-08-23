As more traffic flows through Fort Mill, police are watching high-volume roads

More Videos 0:52 Fort Mill hosts solar eclipse viewing party Pause 2:10 ‘Sticker shock’: Lancaster Co. residents may need to brace for stormwater fees 2:07 The first Hawgs of the Week of 2017 are a senior and a freshman 1:31 Bond set at over $80K for Rock Hill victim of 2011 mob attack, now accused of armed robbery 1:08 South Pointe kickers raising money for childhood cancer patients 0:48 Lawsuit tackles opioid addiction 2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 0:49 TSA advises RDU passengers to "double check their bags" 1:28 Rock Hill to spray area on Saluda Street after confirmed case of West Nile virus 1:37 'Are you kidding me? Don't be like Johnny and Sue:' SC Solar eclipse safety tips for dummies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch your speed, Casey Jones: Fort Police keeping a closer eye on some main roads Fort Mill police are paying special attention to some high-traffic roads where residents have complained about drivers going at excessive speeds. Fort Mill police are paying special attention to some high-traffic roads where residents have complained about drivers going at excessive speeds. By Stephanie Marks Martell Special to the Fort Mill Times

Fort Mill police are paying special attention to some high-traffic roads where residents have complained about drivers going at excessive speeds. By Stephanie Marks Martell Special to the Fort Mill Times