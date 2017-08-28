This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Jim Kinard of Honeybee Trail announced that he would seek re-election to Fort Mill Town Council.
▪ A brush fire behind a home on Wilson Street melted insulation on power lines and shorted out cable and telephone lines.
▪ Nihkitah Bouler, Juanita Sanders and Phyliss Bouler delivered school supplies to the Fort Mill Care Center and Fort Mill Boys and Girls Club.
▪ U. S. Senator Fritz Hollings announced that the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Affairs would give $192,450 to the Housing Authority of Fort Mill.
1977
▪ Due to a lack of numbers, Fort Mill football coach Gus Allen was looking at the possibility of dropping the junior varsity program for the season.
▪ The 1937 graduating class of Indian Land High School held its 40th class reunion at the Indian Land Masonic Lodge.
▪ Navy Commander Leonard O. Wilson, son of Mrs. Nancy P. Wilson of Rt. 2, Fort Mill, graduated from the Naval War College.
▪ The Fort Mill School Board agreed to continue the practice of allowing five-year-old children to attend the Head Start program.
1957
▪ Coach Pete Reynolds was not overly optimistic over the upcoming Yellow Jackets football season. The team would have very little experience and would be very light in the weight department.
▪ Movies at the Center include Elvis in “Loving You,” “Night Passage” with James Stewart and Audie Murphy, “Curucu, Beast of the Amazon” and “Giant” with Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean.
1937
▪ Miss Marie Reeves, popular and efficient Fort Mill teacher, resigned and did not plan to continue teaching.
▪ Nineteen of 20 samples of water from Fort Mill wells were reported to be contaminated and unfit for human consumption.
1917
▪ York and Lancaster Counties decided to open a toll ferry across the Catawba River. The ferry would serve Catawba and Indian Land townships.
▪ Grady Gordon, 14, of Fort Mill, lost his life by drowning in a pond near the Catawba River.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
Comments