New formal wear boutique in Tega Cay becomes a family enterprise

There’s a new family business in town specializing in gowns and accessories for prom and pageants.
Simply Jane Formals, a formal wear boutique, opened recently in Stonecrest, near the Tega Cay Walmart, in the same space previously occupied by the now-closed Elite Repeats Consignment.
With the closing of Elite Repeats, Simply Jane owner Beth Vanderwalker – who is also the director of Fort Mill’s SC Strawberry Festival Pageant – said she knew area ladies needed a local place to buy gowns for their special occasions. But unlike Elite Repeats, Simply Jane will not have consignment items. The range of gown price points starts at $89 on up to $1,000 designer gowns.
“We’re bringing in new designs that have not been here before,” Vanderwalker said.
Though this is a new venture, the idea of owning a dress shop is not completely foreign to Vanderwalker. With three daughters – Ashleigh, 23, Samantha, 19 and Jessica, 16, there is no shortage of dresses at the Vanderwalker house. When her daughters’ friends needed a dress, they would often ask to borrow from one of her girls.
The Vanderwalkers loaned the dresses out for just the cost of the dry-cleaning fee. It was something that the family enjoyed doing, so when the opportunity presented itself for them to own their own store, it just seemed like the right fit.
“What started off as just my girls’ dresses grew,” Vanderwalker said. “Now we’re in the dress business.”
All three daughters will be involved with helping to make the family business a success. Ashleigh graduated from college recently and is the store’s buyer and manager. Samantha owns a photography business and does the shop’s photo shoots and Jessica manages the social media channels.
“I’ve been trusting them for years,” Vanderwalker said.
The girls can also take credit for naming the boutique.
“(Jane) is a middle name that goes back about five generations,” Vanderwalker said, adding that both herself and her daughter Samantha share the middle name.
“You can be simple and still have your fabulous moment,” she said.
Shopping for the perfect dress is often a special time in a girl’s life and Simply Jane is excited to be a part of that, Vanderwalker said.
“We tried to think of the little details to give them a beautiful experience,” she said, referencing the “runway” where girls can show off their gowns. “Everyone has the opportunity to shine.”
Simply Jane, at 1135 Stonecrest Boulevard, currently carries about 150 dresses with another 200 on order for prom in the Spring. They also carry tuxedos and bridesmaid dresses are available to order. Dresses appropriate for homecoming court at area high schools this fall are currently in stock. The store carries sizes double zero to size 18-20 and will be a featured boutique at Charlotte Fashion Week next month.
Kelly Lessard: kellyrlessard@yahoo.com, @KellyLessardFMT
Comments