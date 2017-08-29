Fort Mill Times

Victim of fatal wreck identified as Lake Wylie man, 61

By John Marks

August 29, 2017 10:07 AM

LAKE WYLIE

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of Monday’s single-car wreck in Lake Wylie.

William Outlaw III, 61, of Lake Wylie died when his vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree at the intersection of Hamilton’s Ferry and Old Post roads, in River Hills.

Outlaw was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

Outlaw was driving south a 2001 Honda two-door sedan at about 12:40 p.m. Monday, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

