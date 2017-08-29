Opinion: Hate won this round over common sense

I’ve come away with a different reaction than most people have when looking at recent events. I think hate scored a massive victory in Charlottesville, Va.,— and since.
If you turn on the news, you’d think our country is at war, that an army of neo-Nazi’s, skinheads and other white supremacists are strolling the nation’s streets. We’ve taken a few hundred yahoos congregating in Charlottesville and extrapolated that they represent a wide swath of the public. We’ve allowed a sensationalized narrative drive reactions and heat emotions to a boiling point.
The zeal to denounce hate speech may have led to unintended consequences — the legitimizing of a fringe element that is better off being ignored. I actually thought David Duke was dead. Not only is he not dead, he seems to have become relevant.
By the time this column runs, some states may have voluntarily removed Confederate monuments. Which means the racist idiots facilitated something they were against. But if their presence can make things disappear, I urge them to hold their next rally at WalMart.
I’m sickened that we’re giving hate groups the only thing that empowers them – attention. I’ve heard a number of people talk about last week’s eclipse as being a “needed distraction” from the hate in this world. You know what is an even better solution? Ignoring them.
Sadly, creating a narrative of panic or fear isn’t new, and it isn’t isolated. The Discovery Channel has made millions airing its well marketed and branded annual Shark Week content. We hear all the time about the dangers they pose to swimmers in the ocean. Yet in 2016, there were only 81 reported shark attacks worldwide. “Sharknado 5” had more carnage than that in the first hour.
Sharks can be dangerous. So can hate groups. But don’t let anyone talk you into fearing either more than you should.
You can reach Scott Cost at costanalysiscolumn@gmail.com.
