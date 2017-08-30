Fort Mill police say he shot the gun twice, then threatened his uncle with it.

A Fort Mill man faces charges after he allegedly shot a gun behind his home and threatened his uncle with it.
Jamie Jeremiah McClure, 27, was arrested and charged with presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm within town limits and trespass after notice. The incident occurred just past 10 p.m. Aug. 23.
According to the police report, McClure fired two rounds behind his home at 211 Sanders St. He then allegedly walked inside and threatened his uncle with the gun before leaving, the report states. The uncle told officers he was walking down Sanders when he heard two gun shots and saw McClure enter the house. The uncle confronted McClure, who according to the report told his uncle “somebody’s going to kill you.”
McClure allegedly then lifted his shirt to show the handle of the gun.
Officers searched the area and said they found McClure sitting behind a nearby laundromat. During the arrest they found a receipt from Wal-Mart, where McClure had been placed on trespass notice in April, leading to the trespass charge.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments