Fort Mill has Confederate monument to slaves. Black descendants want it to stay.

Descendants of slave named on Fort Mill monument want monument saved A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. adys@heraldonline.com

