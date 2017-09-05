Familiar faces join new ones in a growing Tega Cay council race

Two familiar faces are among the latest to file for two open Tega Cay City Council seats, as candidate filing draws to a close Friday.
Former council members Chris Landvik-Larsen and Rob Kirby both filed Sept. 1. They join candidates Alicia Dasch, Abigail Duval and Heather Overman, who filed in early to mid-August. Mike Mistretta tfiled on Tuesday.
“Chris and I went over together and filed on Friday,” Kirby said.
Kirby has served a few terms since his first council run in 1998, and said mainly he is running for the same reasons he has before.
“It’s the same thing as when I started in ’99, and it’s that I really love this place,” Kirby said. “It’s a great place to raise a family and be with friends.”
Overman, a city resident for seven years, has a background in higher education administration and spent the last two years at home with her preschoolers. She appreciates the family atmosphere her city fosters.
"I love the community we're in,” Overman said. “Tega Cay is the best place to live as far as I'm concerned. We've seen a lot of changes in the past few years. I just want to put my input on it."
The small-town atmosphere is valuable, she said, even as the community grows a commercial tax base and funds needed services, such as police.
"The biggest issue and the first thing that everybody mentions every time I talk to them, is growth,” Overman said. “Growth can be a good opportunity, too. I don't want to say growth is always a bad thing."
Dottie Hersey and David O’Neal, both current council members, are running for mayor. Hersey’s seat on council is up for election, meaning she either will become mayor or sit out council service at least until the next election. O’Neal won’t see his term expire this year. If he becomes mayor, a special election will be held for his council seat, or he will keep it.
In Fort Mill, three council seats are up for election. So far only the incumbents have filed.
Filing for council seats in Tega Cay and Fort Mill, along with mayor in Tega Cay, ends at 5 p.m. Friday. The general election is Nov. 7.
