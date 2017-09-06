Fort Mill Times

This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

September 06, 2017 11:13 AM

1997

▪ Joe Lambert, First Baptist Church associate pastor and youth minister, was working with Joe Randazzo to open a teen club, “The Next Level,” in the vacant Tony’s Pizza spot on Academy Street.

▪ A groundbreaking ceremony was held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church on Munn Road.

▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets were defeated 17-0 by the Northwestern Trojans in their season opener. Indian Land fell to Charlotte Latin 64-21.

▪ The long-awaited traffic light in front of Gold Hill Elementary School was up and operating.

1977

▪ Jacky Bayne was named honorary chairman of the 1977 Fort Mill United Way campaign. Jim Phillips was chairman.

▪ Several Fort Mill merchants met with the police committee of Fort Mill’s City Council and requested the re-routing of large trucks away from Main Street.

▪ Ms. Lynn Mackey of Kershaw was hired as pool manager at the Leroy Springs Recreation Complex.

▪ The senior citizens of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church and the Rev. and Mrs. Roland Dry visited White Oak Baptist Conference Center near Winnsboro.

1957

▪ Bill Seigler and Jay Dobkin of First Finance Co., 116 Main Street, Fort Mill, announced the opening of Fort Mill Insurance Co.

▪ Evangelist T. L. Lowery of Galax, Va., brought his large gospel tent to Fort Mill for a tent meeting across from the Fort Mill Church of God.

1937

▪ A billiard tournament for the championship of Fort Mill was in progress at the 20th Century Billiard Room on Main Street.

▪ The boll weevil was reported to have done considerable damage in the cotton fields of Fort Mill Township.

1917

▪ The “new” Majestic Theatre featured Pearl White in chapter nine of “Pearl of the Army,” “Shorty” Hamilton in a two-reel western and a Pathè comedy.

▪ The Fort Mill Manufacturing Co. was laying a line of six-inch water mains along Academy Street from Main Street to the company’s cottages on Academy Street.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

