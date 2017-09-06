Fort Mill High swim team sweeps Nation Ford and Northwestern

The Fort Mill High swim teams showed regional dominance by sweeping Nation Ford and Northwestern at the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex last week.
The Fort Mill girls’ squad beat Nation Ford 111-59 and Northwestern 140-27, while Nation Ford girls’ beat Northwestern 136-31. For the boys’ teams, Fort Mill beat Nation Ford 92-77 and Northwestern 136-34, while Nation Ford beat the Trojans 131-39.
Fort Mill won four of six relay events with Nation Ford winning the other two. Individual winners for Fort Mill were:
Erynn Black – girls’ 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle
Sara Greene – girls’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly
Owen Corkery – boys’ 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke
Skylar Bernesser – girls’ 50-yard freestyle
Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 100-yard freestyle
Anna Constantine – girls’ 100-yard backstroke
Shelbey Fuller – girls’ 100-yard breaststroke
Individual winners for Nation Ford were:
Ryan Williams – boys’ 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle
Tanner Debus – boys’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke
Isaiah Fitzgerald – boys’ 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle
Both Fort Mill and Nation Ford’s next meet will be the Upstate Invitational at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center Sept. 9.
