Fort Mill Times

Fort Mill High swim team sweeps Nation Ford and Northwestern

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

September 06, 2017 12:10 PM

The Fort Mill High swim teams showed regional dominance by sweeping Nation Ford and Northwestern at the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex last week.

The Fort Mill girls’ squad beat Nation Ford 111-59 and Northwestern 140-27, while Nation Ford girls’ beat Northwestern 136-31. For the boys’ teams, Fort Mill beat Nation Ford 92-77 and Northwestern 136-34, while Nation Ford beat the Trojans 131-39.

Fort Mill won four of six relay events with Nation Ford winning the other two. Individual winners for Fort Mill were:

Erynn Black – girls’ 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle

Sara Greene – girls’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly

Owen Corkery – boys’ 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke

Skylar Bernesser – girls’ 50-yard freestyle

Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 100-yard freestyle

Anna Constantine – girls’ 100-yard backstroke

Shelbey Fuller – girls’ 100-yard breaststroke

Individual winners for Nation Ford were:

Ryan Williams – boys’ 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle

Tanner Debus – boys’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke

Isaiah Fitzgerald – boys’ 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle

Both Fort Mill and Nation Ford’s next meet will be the Upstate Invitational at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center Sept. 9.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

