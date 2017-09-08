Fort Mill woman was told there was free money; he took her to the bank for $1,200

A Fort Mill woman is out almost $1,200 after what police are calling a fraud case involving new bank accounts.
The 20-year-old woman met with Fort Mill police Sept. 2 about the incident she said happened a week earlier.
She told them a friend from Nation Ford High School, who she knew by name but little else about, posted something on Facebook about giving away money. The woman made contact with the friend and was put in touch with a man going by the name Ty. The woman described Ty as a black male in his late 20s.
Ty picked the woman up at her home, according to the police report, in a white Lexus SUV with a North Carolina tag.
The woman said he drove her to Bank of America and Wells Fargo locations on Tom Hall Street. The woman told police Ty gave her $50 to open an account at both branches. She did so, giving her banking information, including date of birth and Social Security number, to Ty, she told police.
The following day, the woman told police, only $8 remained in her account and other transactions were pending. Two days later, she noticed checks of $465 and $718 were withdrawn the same day they were deposited in the new accounts.
Police haven’t yet identified Ty.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
