Groceries, concrete, a barn wedding. York County could have it all coming.

York County planners get all sorts of proposals, some that get built and some that don’t. The past month they’ve heard plans for two concrete plants, a grocery store and townhomes near Fort Mill, a wedding venue in Lake Wylie and more.
Here’s a look at some of the developments that could be coming:
▪ Planners met Aug. 31 with property representatives looking to put a grocery store at 1740 Pleasant Road. Six parcels there are involved. Several properties were combined there and put up for rezoning previously as a Lidl supermarket. The site is near the intersection of Pleasant and S.C. 160.
▪ A concrete plant is proposed on Bethel School Road in Lake Wylie. County planners met Aug. 17 to discuss a site plan and permitting. County records show Thor Properties bought the more than five-acre site in 1996. Several large, undeveloped tracts surround the property. One property owned by a church sits just south.
▪ A barn-style wedding facility is proposed at 5800 Campbell Road, near Big Allison Creek in Lake Wylie. The site is almost seven acres and includes a pond toward the rear of the property, from Campbell. It was purchased from Ruth Builders in July.
▪ A new industrial development is in discussion for Lakemont Business Park. A 22-acre site, bought for more than $1.5 million last September, sits between Pleasant Road and I-77 in the Fort Mill area.
▪ County staff met Aug. 10 to discussion Pikeview Place. The townhome development is proposed on Pikeview Road and Regent Parkway in Fort Mill. County records show Dependable Development Inc. took ownership from True Homes in June. The site is 11 acres, across from the existing Haven at Regent Park subdivision.
▪ A therapy facility is proposed at Haire Road and Fort Mill Parkway. Planners met Aug. 10 to talk site plan and permitting details. The site is about five acres an spans both sides of the parkway, a little north of its intersection with North Dobys and Holbrooks roads. The property bumps up against others inside Fort Mill town limits.
▪ An industrial development could come to Carowinds Boulevard and Pleasant Road. Planners met Aug. 24 and talked site plan and permitting for four parcels there, combining for more than 33 acres. The properties sit southeast of the intersection.
▪ A gym is proposed at 8160 Regent Parkway. Morningstar Fellowship Church owns almost four acres there, just east of Starlight Drive.
▪ A retail development is proposed at 2553 S.C. 160 West in Fort Mill. The county met with a property representative Aug. 17. The rectangular site sits immediately north of Wellmore, and south of the Cameron Creek subdivision.
▪ A building addition is proposed at the CM Steel site on Campbell Road, just south of Lake Wylie. The site is almost 25 acres.
▪ A daycare facility is in discussion for the New River Community Church site at 136 Carroll Cove in Lake Wylie. The church owns almost 25 acres there, near the Three Points intersection of S.C. 49, 274 and 557.
▪ Parking lot and storage building additions are in discussion for a food equipment business at 3605 Centre Circle in Fort Mill, on less than two acres up against the North Carolina line.
▪ Carolina Cornerstone Church is looking to expand its parking lot at 1790 Gardendale Road. The church sits on more than 10 acres at Dam and Gardendale roads.
▪ Other York County development proposals largely come in the area surrounding Rock Hill. They include a concrete plant on more than 18 acres along Long Meadow Road, communications tower off Heckle Boulevard, industrial projects at 2591 Commerce Drive, rebuilding of a commercial site at 2436 Mt. Holly Road, auto sales and service at 393 Hands Mill Hwy., a hair salon at 4078 York Hwy., recombination of three lots on Harmony Road and industrial building addition at 1391 Firetower Road.
An industrial building addition at 1601 Timberland Court also is proposed, near York.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Note: The projects discussed here haven’t been approved by York County. They may involve rezoning or other steps before any construction takes place, if it does.
