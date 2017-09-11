Fort Mill boys and girls’ squads sweep Upstate Invitational

In the largest swim meet in the state with nearly 600 swimmers competing, the Fort Mill Jackets swept the boys’ and girls’ meet to win the Upstate Invitational over some 18 teams.
The meet, held Saturday at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center, was originally scheduled for 21 teams, but three pulled out due to Hurricane Irma. Still, the meet was larger than even the 5A state championship meet with some 588 swimmers packing the pool deck.
Fort Mill scored 309 points to win the meet. The girls’ team scored 171 points beating Dorman, which had 116 points. Clover’s girls finished third with 60 points and Nation Ford finished fourth with 44 points. For the boys’ teams, Fort Mill scored 138 points beating Nation Ford, which finished second with 101 points. Clover’s boys finished eighth with 17 points.
The Jackets won the girls’ and boys’ 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard free relay events. The Fort Mill boys’ also won the 400-yard free relay. Individual winners for Fort Mill were:
Owen Corkery – boys’ 200-yard free relay and 100-yard backstroke
Erynn Black – girls’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke
Austin Lockhart – boys’ 500-yard freestyle
Andrew Lockhart – boys’ 100-yard breaststroke
Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 50-yard freestyle
Nation Ford’s Ryan Williams was the only winner for the Falcons as he won the boys’ 200-yard individual medley and the 50-yard freestyle events.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments