Baxter is getting an assisted living center. As soon as they can work out parking.

A new assisted living facility could be on its way to Baxter.
Clear Springs-Baxter, LLC applied for a zoning variance for properties at 512, 524 and 539 Sixth Baxter Crossing. Plans show a 115-bed facility. County code requires 140 parking spaces for a facility that size with up to 25 employees at a time, but the company is looking to have just 75 spaces, meaning a variance would be needed.
The properties are about 250 feet off the intersection of Sixth Baxter and Sutton Road. They sit undeveloped, but are surrounded by commercial and residential sites.
The land parcels combine for almost four acres. The variance request submitted to the county lists the project as The Blake at Baxter Village.
The facility would be part of a family of properties spanning Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia. Facilities provide assisted living and memory care services, the latter typically making up about 30 percent of the residential base. Bus and shuttle services typically are provided, too.
The result, according to the variance request, is few residents will have or need their own vehicles. Typically, residents and staff at a site this size use about 50 spaces.
Site plans show the facility would be two stories. Parking would be located opposite the Sutton Road side.
The county zoning board of appeals is set to decide on the variance request when it meets Sept. 14. The board meets at 6 p.m. at 1070 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill.
