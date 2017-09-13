The wreck got him airlifted from Fort Mill. Now, about the stolen motorcycle and tag.

A man badly injured in a Fort Mill motorcycle wreck is recovering physically, but his legal condition soon could worsen.
“There haven’t been any charges as a result of that brought forth so far,” Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department said of a Sept. 8 collision between a motorcycle and van. “I anticipate there will be.”
The Herald reported Sept. 8 that a motorcycle and van collided at the intersection of U.S. 21 and Kingsley, jamming traffic for miles in several directions. The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. The van driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
A spokesperson for CMC said Wednesday the motorcycle driver is now in fair condition.
As Fort Mill police continued their investigation, they learned the motorcycle involved was reported stolen out of Fayetteville, N.C. Its tag was reported stolen the same day as the wreck, off a Harley Davidson owned in York County.
Several witnesses at the scene of the wreck told police the 2008 Honda motorcycle was traveling south in a northbound lane, passing stopped traffic on U.S. 21. They reported the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The van, a 2014 Chevrolet, was making a U-turn when the motorcycle struck it on the driver side door, according to a police report.
Along with his involvement in the wreck itself, charges for the Chester resident driving the motorcycle could, at a minimum, include the possession of stolen property listing on the incident report.
Zachary said his department continues to work the case, but charges haven’t been filed as of mid-day Wednesday due to the suspect’s medical condition.
“Normally in a situation like that with injuries, where charges may be involved, the first thing is to make sure we sought the necessary medical treatment of that person,” Zachary said.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments