Opinion: Thank you, Fort Mill schools, for my kids’ enthusiasm to learn

One of the main reasons we moved to Fort Mill was for the reputation of the school system and I have to say that we’ve not been disappointed at all!
A testament to that is how I don’t trudge off and dread when the open houses occur. Where I expect to enter a school listening to dirges and see educators glumly greeting hordes of parents to disseminate information that people with common sense should already know, they’ve always treated the meet and greets with smiles and excitement. That’s the most impressive thing I can say about our teachers here.
In an age where stories of the disgruntled, overworked and underpaid outweigh all other tales, we are fortunate to have eager, attentive and passionate people molding the minds of our youth.
That enthusiasm carries over to my children. They look forward to school. They look forward to learning. Which in turn makes a lot of things easier as a parent. Nagging about homework becomes more of a gentle reminder. Getting them out of bed to start the day is not a chore, especially when the dog can jump up and lick them awake.
Having engaged and interested students makes it easier on everyone.
The passion isn’t just contained to the teachers. I’ve seen several administrators and principals present and actively participating in school events. They lead by example. I’m not going to tell my parent’s memories of having knuckles rapped by ruler-wielding nuns, but the principals I had growing up patrolled the hall with a paddle in one hand, a megaphone in another and had the demeanor of a parole officer.
I sometimes get tired just watching the principal at Nation Ford High, Jason Johns, as he sprints through the commons to get to a football game, Beta Club gathering or a band practice. I keep waiting for people to burn out, but the other part of me knows if they do, we will have been given their best, and for me, their best has been good enough by a wide margin.
While I know this comes off as cheerleading, it is important for me to recognize the school district. There is a reason they are one of the best in the Carolinas, and the nation. There is a reason Fort Mill is growing and enrollments have frozen in some places. I have often been told that everyone can have a moment of greatness, but sustaining it is what separates the lucky from the truly talented.
I haven’t always been complementary of the curriculum as I was a vocal opponent of Common Core. But I have never questioned the abilities of the educational staffs at each of my children’s schools. That doesn’t happen through luck – it happens through hard work and talent. You don’t have to cheer with me, but being proud of what has been built here and sustained is important to call out.
