This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ The defending 3A State Championship Fort Mill High School Marching Band was ready to perform in the pregame show for the Sept. 21 Carolina Panthers/Kansas City Chiefs game.
▪ Ken Beam announced that he would run for Ned McAteer’s Ward 3 seat on Fort Mill City Council in the general election.
▪ Gertrude Spratt of Juniper Street, Fort Mill, was awarded a Child Development Associate Credential for her work with young people in the area.
▪ The Yellow Jackets of Fort Mill dominated the Indian Land Warriors in a 52-0 win at the Fort Mill High School stadium. Omar Potts recovered four fumbles for the Jackets.
1977
▪ Fort Mill’s Class AA Yellow Jackets defeated Class AAAA Northwestern of Rock Hill 13-7 in the season opener for both teams. Indian Land was victorious over Lockhart, 8-0.
▪ Earl Simpson and Harry Hallman became the first two candidates to announce for the Fort Mill mayor’s seat. Current mayor, Lunsford McFadden, had decided not to seek re-election.
▪ Opening day attendance at Fort Mill High School was 761 students, the largest ever for the school. In all, 2,496 students reported to Fort Mill schools on opening day.
▪ A 33-year-old Fort Mill man was treated for a shotgun injury he received in a hunting accident in Spratt’s Bottoms.
1957
▪ Fort Mill High School had its own DJ, Jack McElhaney. Jack’s “Fort Mill Teen Time” aired Monday through Saturday on WTCY in Rock Hill.
▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets eked out an 8-6 victory over the Whitmire Wolverines in the season opener. Quarterback Calvin Price scored Fort Mill’s lone touchdown.
1937
▪ Fort Mill was to have a school band with V. S. Allen of Rock Hill as director. About 60 pupils had already signed up.
▪ Fort Mill schools opened with 179 high school students, 536 in grades one to seven and 75 at Riverview School.
1917
▪ The 1917-1918 term of the Fort Mill Graded School opened with appropriate exercises and attendance numbering 277, a record for the school.
▪ Camp Wentworth in Spartanburg was completed and ready for the various units of the 27th Division of the United States Army.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
