Indian Land could get a new industrial site. See why county staff won’t recommend it.

An Indian Land business owner wants to add more light industrial space, though the plan is getting a cool reception thus far.
Zimmer Ventures owns a business park at 429 Marvin Road. Several businesses work out of nine buildings, totaling 90,000 square feet. The site is intended for light industrial, though some areas have office space. Services there include electrical, plumbing, framing and related work.
Owners now want to rezone more than 16 acres to a more intensive business zoning. The move would allow for three more metal buildings to be constructed. The change would make the existing business park a conforming land use, which it isn’t now.
Yet while a business park sits to one side, the property also is surrounded by the Black Horse Run neighborhood and heavily wooded areas. Zonings around the parcel allow for low density residential to neighborhood business. The proximity to homes is a main reason Lancaster County planners aren’t recommending the zoning change.
The county’s long-range plan envisions neighborhood mixed-use development for the site, with a walkable neighborhood connecting residential to business uses. County staff is recommending the parcel keep its current zoning, according to their planning commission recommendation, “due to the transitional nature of this area from commercial to residential.”
The county planning commission will make its recommendation Sept. 19. That decision then will follow the proposal to its date with Lancaster County Council, which has ultimate say over whether the zoning change is approved.
Two smaller issues, one a change to business use, could impact Indian Land at the Sept. 19 planning commission, too.
Owner Fred Brackett is looking to rezone more than an acre at 2648 Charlotte Hwy. from residential to business use. The site has an old manufactured home on it, and the owner has a permit to demolish it. Brackett owns a warehouse and flea market adjacent to the site. The plan is to build a new entrance to the warehouse through the rezoned property. County staff is recommending approval.
County staff also recommended denial for a less than two-acre rezoning at 828 Westwind Lane in Indian Land. The owner wants to put a manufactured home there.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
