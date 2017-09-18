Pets of the week

Meet Nugget, who is a rescue around 5 years old who lives with his caretaker, Kirsten Parrish, in Tega Cay. “He loves Sunsets and kayaking on beautiful Lake Wylie,” Karen says.
Submitted by Kirsten Parrish
This little cutie was found in a wood pile and was since named Woody. He is approx 12 weeks and his best friend is a canine so the Animal Adoption League, which is taking care of him, would love for Woody to have furry companionship in his future home. He is very active and playful. Interested? Submit an application at mynextpet.com and an Animal Adoption League volunteer will contact you about Woody.
Submitted by Animal Adoption League