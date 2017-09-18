Fort Mill could grow by more than 100 acres. See what else the land might bring.

More than 100 acres could be coming into Fort Mill. Not to mention the new homes they’d bring.
Several projects are up for review from the Fort Mill planning commission and then, ultimately, by Fort Mill Town Council:
▪ Almost 10 acres are up for annexation from property owner Springfield Town Center. Five largely wooded and vacant parcels are included along Ivy Field Drive north of Mercantile Place, between U.S. 21 Bypass and Old Nation Road.
The properties have an agricultural use zoning now in York County. The properties could come into Fort Mill as mixed use.
An existing development agreement allows in the area for up to 680 residences and 290,000 square feet of commercial space. Those figures include the 632 homes at Carolina Orchards and 92,170 square feet at Springfield Town Center.
The new proposal, an amendment to that agreement, would annex in the almost 10 acres and up the residential max to 702 units, the commercial cap to 400,000 square feet — up almost 40 percent.
▪ A development agreement is proposed for an almost 90-acre Hopper Communities project. The plan involves annexing eight properties along Kennel Road. The site is off Merritt Road, itself just off Springfield Parkway a little south of Springfield and Nation Ford High School.
▪ The Millbank subdivision is down to naming two roads that will run through it. Just more than 13 acres at the intersection of Banks and Academy streets will reshape the former Fort Mill School District site home at various times to a high school, middle school and fifth-grade school.
Bonds Lane will enter off Academy, running the length of the property parallel to Banks. The cul-de-sac road will face more than half the 51 homes planned for Millbank. Talbot Drive will come in off Academy at the northern end of the property, dead ending at Bonds.
The planning commission and Fort Mill Town Council approved a rezoning request and development plan earlier this year. The long-time school was demolished three years ago. Nearby properties include the Banks Street gymnasium formerly used by the schools, now by town parks and recreation, and the Fort Mill Golf Club.
▪ A two-acre property on a corner of Banks and Confederate streets wants to subdivide it into two lots. A home is on the site now. The site plan doesn’t show a new building yet on the smaller parcel to be split off the main, but it would keep its residential zoning. Town planning staff doesn’t expect a significant impact from the change.
▪ Rustic Labels, Inc. is looking for appearance review approval for a proposed warehouse addition at its 113 Railroad Avenue site. The change involves less than an acre.
▪ Kimbrell Crossing residents and the developer of their subdivision are still working toward a solution for getting rid of a path through the neighborhood. There are 52 of a planned 79 homes there now. Original plans included sidewalks throughout. The developer then swapped sidewalks for trails winding through wooded areas. The developer is looking at options now for something other than the eight-foot-wide walking trail, including a donation of up to $20,000 to the homeowner association in its place.
Homeowners narrowly voted against the cash donation once already. Certain neighborhoods in Fort Mill have expressed concerns about walking paths through them, as Springfield residents did when faced with a path from nearby Carolina Orchards to the golf course in Springfield.
John Marks
