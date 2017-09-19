This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ A police search warrant, recently made public, alleged that Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn sexually assaulted a woman at his Tega Cay home.
▪ According to an audit of the 1996 fiscal year, the town of Fort Mill would have to pay a fine of $111,000, in interest charges on unpaid payroll taxes.
▪ The Yellow Jackets of Fort Mill defeated the Bruins of Lancaster 10-0. Jason Therrell scored the game’s lone touchdown. McBee defeated Indian Land 42-12.
▪ Darren Wilson was named as the new wrestling coach at Fort Mill High School. Wilson succeeded Rick Blackmon.
1977
▪ Fort Mill’s City Council announced the appointment of James Michael (Mitch) Sizemore as the city’s new community development director.
▪ The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were 2-0 after defeating the Lewisville Lions 13-0. The Jackets were ranked fourth among Class AA football teams.
▪ A new business, Fort Mill Garage, Ray Garrick manager, opened on Hensley Road. Garrick was formerly with Fort Mill Gulf.
▪ The Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy Street, Fort Mill, observed its 46th anniversary as well as its annual homecoming.
1957
▪ Charlotte Doster, Jerri Hurst, Brenda Phifer and Phyliss Williams were among the 1957 Fort Mill High School cheerleaders. Rhonda Ramsey and Rita Hood were acrobats.
▪ Movies at the Center included “The Monster That Challenged the World” with Tim Holt, The Bowery Boys in “Spook Chasers,” and “Fire Down Below” with Rita Hayworth, Robert Mitchum and Jack Lemon.
1937
▪ Company K, South Carolina National Guard, was moving into its new armory on the unnamed street at the rear of the Fort Mill High School grounds off of Tom Hall Street.
▪ There was a report that the Catholic Church had acquired the home of Miss Mary O’Connell in the lower section of town and was going to convert it into a church.
1917
▪ Railroads announced that there would no carnival attractions in the South this fall as the railroads would not be able to move them, even if they had their own train cars, due to the movement of soldiers.
▪ A force of workmen began remodeling the Stewart building on Main Street. The Royal Café had previously occupied the site.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
