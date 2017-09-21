County services may be moving on up to Indian Land. Just not the obvious department.

Lancaster County Council is considering opening a new government office in Indian Land.
On Monday night, council should cast is first vote on whether to lease 2,200-square-feet of space in The Commons at Doby’s Bridge. The business center, a mix of restaurants, retail and offices, is located at U.S. 521 and Doby’s Bridge Road.
The new satellite office would be used by the county stormwater department. Other departments could use space there as needed, including the county auditor, treasurer and veteran affairs department. One department that may seem like a fit for Indian Land won’t be there, however — at least not permanently.
According to the county, more than 40 percent of the county’s population lives north of S.C. 5 and more than 90 percent of all county building permits issued in the past 12 months came from Indian Land. The proposed ordinance cites “monumental growth” the past 10 years in the pandhandle, both residential and commercial.
Yet the building department won’t be included. If additional space becomes available, the county could decide to “transfer a portion of its manpower and duties” related to building services in the future, according to information sent from county staff to council.
The lease is five years with renewal options. The site is the eastern end of the building at The Commons. The lease and utilities costs would be paid for by the county stormwater fee.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments